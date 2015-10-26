That's when the concept of the Anti-Rape Cloak popped into her head.



"A person should be able to wear whatever they like without the fear of being raped, even if it became fashionable to wear see-through PVC trousers," she continues. "My cloak is an ironic twist on this — as if, by wearing a garment from head-to-toe, I am now completely safe from rape in any place and any context. That I am no longer 'asking for it.' Isn't this as ridiculous as the idea that women bring on abuse themselves?" So it's not about the idea of protection, she says, as much it is a "tongue-in-cheek, satirical piece of art about this notion of women 'asking for it.'"



After speaking with survivors of rape and abuse, Maple created the piece, pulling not just from their experiences, but from her Muslim heritage, which encourages female modesty.



"Initially, the cloak was meant to be very burka-like (as in completely covered, apart from the eyes), but then I realized this was linking it too closely with Islam, which wasn't what I was going for. So I removed the hood and niqab. I was raised as a Muslim, and in Islam, women are told to dress modestly. I find it funny that many people [criticize] Islam for this and the wearing of the Burka, when essentially the idea that women should dress a certain way to avoid being raped is obviously a belief held by many in the western world!"



To spread this message, Maple traveled throughout the United States, photographing herself wearing the cloak in different parts of the country. Seeing a woman dressed in this type of piece in unexpected places, like a parking garage or a playground, definitely gets people thinking about consent — which is exactly what Maple aimed to do.



"It scares me how blasé people are about [consent] nowadays," she says. "With this work, I want people to rethink their views about rape and abuse. No one is ever asking for it. We shouldn't be asking women to cover up. Instead we should be educating people about consent." So, the point of the cloak is that no one should ever feel they have to wear one; fashion (like sexual intimacy, for that matter) should be all about choice.