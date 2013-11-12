When you combine a lawyer/model, an artist/entrepreneur, and a scientist/blogger, that also means bringing together a variety of perspectives (not to mention a lot of slashes!). But, the members of the aforementioned ultra-gifted trio have one pretty major common interest that united them to create Anthom, an online store dedicated to finding indie labels from around the world — and that's a keen eye for emerging style and talent.
Anthom's current highlights include a cerulean, floral-print, silk midi-dress from darling designer Samantha Pleet and a gorgeous, eye-popping digital graphic top dubbed "Not Your Grandma's Brooch" by Brooklyn design team How Very Dare. Click through to see some of our favorites, or hop on over to Anthom to choose some of your own.