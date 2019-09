To demystify what really goes on between all the 'grams and runway reports, we followed Refinery29's Annie Georgia Greenberg during three of her busiest days at fashion week. Lucky for her, Uber was at her beck and call to make her jam-packed schedule slightly more manageable, scooting her around town so she didn't miss a beat — or fall victim to those untimely rainstorms. Get a play-by-play of her favorite moments in the diary ahead — from going backstage at the Jonathan Simkhai show to an impromptu coworker carpool to even finding time to sneak in some sit-down lunches, which, as any seasoned FW-goer can tell you, is a serious luxury.