Fashion week for a style devotee is many things: inspiring, frenetic, and over-stimulating, to name a few. And coming out on the other side of it often leaves one feeling as though they need a deep, long sleep. Sure, it's easy to kick back and absorb all of the #content coursing through your phone from afar, but if you're really entrenched in early-morning client breakfasts that turn into showroom visits, and backstage interviews in between an overbooked schedule of shows to make, it makes sense you'd need a little recovery time.
To demystify what really goes on between all the 'grams and runway reports, we followed Refinery29's Annie Georgia Greenberg during three of her busiest days at fashion week. Lucky for her, Uber was at her beck and call to make her jam-packed schedule slightly more manageable, scooting her around town so she didn't miss a beat — or fall victim to those untimely rainstorms. Get a play-by-play of her favorite moments in the diary ahead — from going backstage at the Jonathan Simkhai show to an impromptu coworker carpool to even finding time to sneak in some sit-down lunches, which, as any seasoned FW-goer can tell you, is a serious luxury.
Thursday, February 8
8 a.m. — Even though I feel like I know what I'm going to wear to fashion week, I always change my mind last minute due to comfort and weather. This year was no different, and a pile of coats and shoes emerged, well, everywhere. Luckily, because I didn't have to schlep my bags to the subway (I really owe you one, Uber), I was able to squirrel away an extra 20 minutes to give my #OOTD one more look.
12 p.m. — First up, the Sandy Liang presentation at Mission Chinese. This show had seated models at a posed dinner party and cotton candy. So win-win for everyone.
1 p.m. — I ATE LUNCH TODAY! Okay, I eat lunch every day, but today I got to have a sit-down solo lunch between the Sandy Liang presentation and the Adeam show. A very enjoyable one at that at my old favorite (and yours), Dimes, a LES/Chinatown haunt nearby some of my appointments.
2 p.m. — The Beekman Hotel is one of my favorite properties in NYC, and luckily it's right by the office. So it's always fun to swing by for a show and see how the space is utilized. Adeam held its show in the lower level — and it was super fancy.
7 p.m. — Call me crazy (you'd be right), but I was actually in the closing weekend of a play I co-wrote and directed during fashion week. This night I rushed off (in my snazzy black Uber, obviously) for our final dress rehearsal, which we were also filming for posterity.
12 a.m. — We ordered Indian food to the rehearsal space. Our director, Dan Wender, co-wrote all of the music for the play, so it was fun to unwind with a dance off.
Friday, February 9
9:30 a.m. — We usually have bagel Fridays at Refinery29, and I'll be damned if I'm going to let fashion week stop me from getting my bagel. Instead, I scooped one at Bagel Pub, one of my favorite neighborhood haunts.
11:30 a.m. — Then I headed to the Kate Spade presentation in Masonic Hall, which was beautiful! The show had passed apps and a pianist — a great way to start the day.
3 p.m. — The Brock Collection show lifted everyone's mood by offering the sweetest purple flowers on each seat. I tried to wear mine behind my ear the rest of the day.
10 p.m. — The aforementioned play has arrived. Lights. Camera. Total exhaustion.
Saturday, February 10
8 a.m. — My morning routine is usually wake up, moisturize, and throw clothes around until I find something I'm comfortable in. My apartment is always a disaster during fashion week.
1 p.m. — Another sneaky-sneaky meal time. Usually shows in Brooklyn mean a whole lot of traffic, stress, and scrambling. But my Uber driver got me right next to the Eckhaus Latta venue with time to spare. So much time, in fact, that I got to enjoy an entire Thai pork chop at Bunker. Yum!
2 p.m. — Eckhaus Latta is known for its inclusive casting, awesome music, and cool-kid downtown denim. With lilac and rust colorways and bleached-out jeans, this season was no different.
3 p.m. — Coworkers never let coworkers walk around in the rain. Especially not during fashion week. So I opened my SUV doors to R29ers Christene Barberich, Alyssa Coscarelli, and Landon Peoples. Trust, it was one very chic accidental Uber Pool.
5 p.m. — After that, I dropped them off at their various shows and picked up Chrissy Rutherford to head to the Jonathan Simkhai show. It was awesome to go backstage and get a sneak up-close peek at all the details on the models before they hit the runway.
10 p.m. — With the opening days of fashion week behind me, I had one final bow to take: At my play! I ran home to change real quick and then dashed off to dinner with my cast and crew.
Well, there you have it. I will say, making it through the weekend sans blisters (first time ever, mind you) was like a literal dream come true. Cars, people — they're worth it!
