Some say that when you find "The One" you just know. Well, we're not matchmakers, but we do understand the appeal of a beautiful piece of jewelry. And, yes, one glance at this Anna Sheffield collection, and we're in it for the long haul.
The new lookbook from the New York jewelry designer is filled with her signature beautiful and edgy gems. The diamonds are set up to sparkle against the black backdrop of the photographs, and the brand enlists feathers, antlers, and an ethereally lovely model to complement the line's chains, links, and rings so stunning every finger deserves one.
Of course, without the plumes, the collection sparkles on its own. Each piece, from the black solitaire rings to the understated and delicate necklaces, feels special and worth a commitment — whether it's a purchase to treat yourself or a proposal of marriage is your call.