When we think of “goth,” our minds instantly flash back to trips to Hot Topic, all-black everything, heavy eye makeup, and spiked chokers. But Anna Scholz’s urban-gothic-influenced fall '13 Black Label Collection evolves gloom in a whole new dark and wicked way.
Inspired by Halloween, the collection is filled with abstract bat prints, subtly spooky lacework skulls, vampy tapestry, and blended houndstooth and camo patterns. Scholz encourages her customers to “be adventurous” with their style and “live dangerously, or at least look like you do” — a feeling which is obviously conveyed in this bewitching line.
So, scroll through this spooky-chic collection, but don’t blame us if it gives you the chills.