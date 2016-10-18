15 Just-As-Wearable Alternatives To Your Basic Black Bootie

By the time November rolls around (less than two weeks, people!), it can feel like we've all become clones of each other in the styling department. If you look down at any given moment, you'll see everyone is wearing their black booties. And we get it — they're the easiest go-tos for the season. But we all owe it to ourselves to give our closets at least one alternative to everyone's favorite fall shoe.



Though you don't need to stop wearing your black booties completely (you could never, you would never!), we are saying it doesn't hurt to switch things up every now and then. And with so many awesome options on the market (pink! velvet! studded!), why not join the party? Ahead, find 15 non-boring booties you can wear just as much as your plain ol' basic ones.