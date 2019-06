This Lady Gaga-Approved Tattoo Is Timeless — & Trending For Summer

Historically, the symbol has been a favorite for sailors, including U.S. Navy officers , who'd get anchors inked on their bodies after getting their sea legs. When you're out on open water, the only thing that grounds you is a literal anchor, but you don't have to know how to steer a ship to want that sense of stability in your own life. In fact, you might even have a place or person who makes you feel grounded — so why not honor them with a sentimental anchor tattoo , too?