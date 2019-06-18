This Lady Gaga-Approved Tattoo Is Timeless — & Trending For Summer

To most people, an anchor is just a piece of metal that's used to dock a boat. To others, it represents something so much more, like faith, hope, and stability — which is probably why it's become such a popular tattoo.
Historically, the symbol has been a favorite for sailors, including U.S. Navy officers, who'd get anchors inked on their bodies after getting their sea legs. When you're out on open water, the only thing that grounds you is a literal anchor, but you don't have to know how to steer a ship to want that sense of stability in your own life. In fact, you might even have a place or person who makes you feel grounded — so why not honor them with a sentimental anchor tattoo, too?
To make the tattoo research process a little less daunting, we did all the heavy lifting for you. Ahead, we tracked down the best anchor tattoos Instagram has to offer right now — including Lady Gaga's side-boob tattoo.