The search for the "perfect" T-shirt can be a lifelong journey. But when we heard American Giant — the same brand that boasts the perfect hoodie and those fast-selling joggers — was debuting a brand-new tee, we knew it had to be good.
American Giant's recently launched Premium T features a crewneck, thicker slub fabric, back seam detail, and it's offered in a range of colors, from your classic white and navy to a dusty pink and army-inspired green. And though these tops only hit the site a few weeks ago, the navy already has 1,000 shirts on backorder, with the other shades quickly following suit.
Ringing in under $35, there's really no reason not to give the shirt a try before it's totally wiped out. Ahead, shop this summer must-have — as well as some similar alternatives in case this OG ends up out of stock.
