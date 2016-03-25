For weeks, it seems we've been inundated with vacation snaps from our friends: sun-drenched palm trees, breathtaking turquoise sea water, the warm-weather dream. While the #virtualvacation certainly tempers our FOMO, we're long overdue for a little paid time off ourselves. And, as if right on cue, American Eagle just dropped a collection that has spring break forever written all over it (not that we needed any more encouragement).
Beach-ready white denim, breathable bell-sleeve tops, and knit pullovers are a few highlights from the Tulum-inspired collection, with elements of tie-dye and floral print peppered in between. Ahead, we pulled out 10 must-haves from the lookbook that'll get you in the tropical groove no matter where your next adventure takes you. With our suitcase practically packed, the only thing left to do is convince HR to enforce a mandatory spring break. We can dream, can't we?
