I too opted for slightly a different size after trying the denim on the first time, but I think that good jeans are always going to take a bit of trial-and-error (especially if you’re plus size). So how are these jeans different than any other pair? They’re the first pair that I think are actually worth all the effort — and the first pair I find myself looking forward to wearing. As someone who avoided jeans altogether for most of college, convinced that they just didn’t fit me right or look good on me, these jeans have been a revelation for me. And while mom jeans still may not be most people’s favorite thing, I for one am glad I can finally enjoy wearing the trend, too.