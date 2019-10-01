Despite their somewhat divisive nature, I’ve always had a thing for mom jeans. I love how high-waisted they are, and how perfectly they pair with everything from oversized sweaters to floral blouses. But plus size mom jeans are not easy to find. In fact, in my experience, they can be downright impossible to locate. Mom jeans are generally supposed to be made of the stiffest, most rigid denim — something that has never really worked on my size 16 hips or thighs. I’ve tried my fair share of stretchy mom jeans, but those never seemed to be the look I was going for. It wasn’t until I found American Eagle’s Stretch Mom Jeans that I finally felt like I had met a pair of mom jeans that were actually made for me.
Available from size 00 to 24 and in long and short options, I’ve found jeans are generally true to size. However, I suggest sizing down if you like your denim extra snug or size up if you like a slightly looser fit. I opted for the latter since a loose, everyday pair of denim was what I was looking for after years of wearing mostly jeggings and skinny jeans. Since I’m on the taller side at 6', I found the long option worked best for me, though to be honest I also love how the regular, pair looked on me, too, hitting right above my ankle (pictured in the photo below).
The denim looks rigid enough at first glance, but still has enough stretch to work with your body and curves — no gaps or stiffness in sight. Putting on these jeans felt like a miracle for me, and I was immediately ready to pair them with everything from a simple white T-shirt to an oversized floral blouse to (eventually) a giant cozy sweater in fall.
While I won’t say these jeans are as comfortable as a pair of leggings or feel like wearing nothing (they’re still jeans, after all), they are definitely the most comfortable pair of denim I’ve ever worn. If you’ve ever struggled with finding a pair of jeans (or more specifically, mom jeans) that fit both your hips and thighs and your waist, these are for you. One reviewer of the denim on American Eagle’s website noted the same thing writing, “Since I have big hips and a small waist I don’t wear jeans since they never fit. This is the first pair that I own that fit. I originally bought [a] 14. but the 10 fit better so I would size down. Would def recommend curvy girls.”
I too opted for slightly a different size after trying the denim on the first time, but I think that good jeans are always going to take a bit of trial-and-error (especially if you’re plus size). So how are these jeans different than any other pair? They’re the first pair that I think are actually worth all the effort — and the first pair I find myself looking forward to wearing. As someone who avoided jeans altogether for most of college, convinced that they just didn’t fit me right or look good on me, these jeans have been a revelation for me. And while mom jeans still may not be most people’s favorite thing, I for one am glad I can finally enjoy wearing the trend, too.
