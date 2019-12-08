It's that time of year again. Workplaces and families everywhere are starting to plan their annual holiday parties which inevitably means a White Elephant gift exchange is in your near future. For those who may be embarking on this
fine tradition silly but joyous gifting game for the first time, there's a whole website dedicated to the rules if you need an explainer. Basically you're encouraged to wrap a super random gift — usually no more than $20 —and the guessing, stealing, and swapping begins. A gift pile mixed with both gag and useful items makes for healthy competition.
Simple enough, sure, but what to buy that will entertain and delight that's still under $20 is where things get a little more difficult. Now enter Amazon's endless categories and hidden gems that have been dormant to your eyes all year long, just waiting to be uncovered for this very moment.
Amazon is essentially the perfect place to shop for this exact occasion. With so many options on the site, ahead we picked some of our favorites that are sure to get a smile.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission