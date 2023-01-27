10 Valentine’s Day Gifts On Sale At Amazon Right Now That We Love

Mercedes Viera
There's nothing more helpful and convenient for gift-giving than Amazon, especially if it's on sale. Valentine's Day is only a few weeks away, which is why we're already looking for fast-shipping options that are also affordable and thoughtful. Rather than go into the wilds of Amazon by yourself, we've scoured the site for gifting options your Valentine will adore that are as low as $8 — and they're all on sale, too. Whether it's a new fragrance or spa-worthy facial steamer, we've got you prepped and ready with only the best deals available for your lover — and yourself, too, if you'd rather give yourself some material self-love this Valentine's. So keep on scrolling to see our 10 favorite discounted Amazon products that would make the perfect V-Day gift.
38% Off Eau De Juice 100% Chilled, $40 $24.98

Eau de Juice
100% Chilled
$24.98$40.00
Amazon
Is your Valentine into cozy smells and fun perfume bottles to decorate their vanity? The Eau De Juice 100% Chilled is perfect, with notes of red berries, bergamot, orange blossom, coconut water, cashmere woods, musk, and sandalwood.
20% Off Okk Heated Blanket, $99.99 $56.79

okk
Heated Blanket
$56.79$99.99
If actually being all warm and cozy is their perfect gift, there's literally nothing better than this heated super-soft blanket (and with this forest green color, it's sure to match any decor).
37% Off SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2, $149.99 $94.99

Samsung
Galaxy Buds 2
$94.99$149.99
Let your boo listen to that super romantic playlist you've curated for them from a new pair of Samsung earbuds. This comes in four colorways, including a soft, romantic lilac.
15% Off CANGO Foot Spa Bath Massager, $63.52 $53.99

CANGO
Foot Spa Bath Massager
$53.99$63.52
If your significant other or bestie is constantly on their feet or lives in a hectic walkable city, this heated and vibrating foot bath massager is just what the doctor ordered. Plus, it's collapsible for easy storage.
58% Off Deciniee Rose Quartz Face Roller Massager & Guasha Tool, $19.99 $8.49

Deciniee
Rose Quartz Face Roller Massager And Guash...
$19.99$8.49
Rose quartz is the stone of love, and nothing screams romance like a good face roller and gua sha made out of rose quartz. Pair a favorite moisturizer or face mask with it for a gift that's equal parts pamper and practical.
30% Off UJYY Flower Bouquet Building Kit, $32.99 $23.03

UJYY
Flower Bouquet Building Kit
$23.03$32.99
While real flowers are special and thoughtful, they will, eventually, die. Gift your lover ones that'll last forever — either by making it an activity the two of you can do together or something you build for them.
15% Off KENNEAS Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch, $29.99 $25.49

KENNEAS
Wireless Controller For Nintendo Switch
$25.49$29.99
Is your Valentine obsessed with the Nintendo Switch and cozy gaming in general? An extra controller — especially one as cute as this — will guarantee endless date nights playing together, perfect for those with quality time as their love language.
10% Off Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace-14K Gold Filled, $13.99 12.59

Fettero
Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace
$12.59$13.99
If you'd prefer a more classic Valentine's Day, this dainty initial necklace for under $15 will be much appreciated by your boo — you can even do a Troy Bolton and get them your own initial.
20% Off Colorfarm Facial Steamer, $39.99 $32.29

Colorfarm
Facial Steamer
$32.29$33.99
Another skin-care-centric Valentine's gift, this face steamer is everything your significant other will need for a relaxing day off. Plus, it includes a super cute hairband.
10% Off AUNTESIGN Forget-Me-Not and Queen Anne's Lace Pressed Wildflower Necklace, $24.99 $22.49

AUNTESIGN
Pressed Flower Necklace
$22.49$24.99
This gift is two classic Valentine's Day specials in one: a beautiful necklace decorated with dried flowers. Pick from their favorite flowers, whether it's daffodils, daisies, or roses — but personally, we think forget-me-nots are the perfect giftable sentiment.
