10 Valentine’s Day Gifts On Sale At Amazon Right Now That We Love

There's nothing more helpful and convenient for gift-giving than Amazon, especially if it's on sale. Valentine's Day is only a few weeks away, which is why we're already looking for fast-shipping options that are also affordable and thoughtful. Rather than go into the wilds of Amazon by yourself, we've scoured the site for gifting options your Valentine will adore that are as low as $8 — and they're all on sale, too. Whether it's a new fragrance or spa-worthy facial steamer, we've got you prepped and ready with only the best deals available for your lover — and yourself, too, if you'd rather give yourself some material self-love this Valentine's. So keep on scrolling to see our 10 favorite discounted Amazon products that would make the perfect V-Day gift.
Is your Valentine into cozy smells and fun perfume bottles to decorate their vanity? The Eau De Juice 100% Chilled is perfect, with notes of red berries, bergamot, orange blossom, coconut water, cashmere woods, musk, and sandalwood.
If actually being all warm and cozy is their perfect gift, there's literally nothing better than this heated super-soft blanket (and with this forest green color, it's sure to match any decor).
Let your boo listen to that super romantic playlist you've curated for them from a new pair of Samsung earbuds. This comes in four colorways, including a soft, romantic lilac.
If your significant other or bestie is constantly on their feet or lives in a hectic walkable city, this heated and vibrating foot bath massager is just what the doctor ordered. Plus, it's collapsible for easy storage.
Rose quartz is the stone of love, and nothing screams romance like a good face roller and gua sha made out of rose quartz. Pair a favorite moisturizer or face mask with it for a gift that's equal parts pamper and practical.
While real flowers are special and thoughtful, they will, eventually, die. Gift your lover ones that'll last forever — either by making it an activity the two of you can do together or something you build for them.
Is your Valentine obsessed with the Nintendo Switch and cozy gaming in general? An extra controller — especially one as cute as this — will guarantee endless date nights playing together, perfect for those with quality time as their love language.
If you'd prefer a more classic Valentine's Day, this dainty initial necklace for under $15 will be much appreciated by your boo — you can even do a Troy Bolton and get them your own initial.
Another skin-care-centric Valentine's gift, this face steamer is everything your significant other will need for a relaxing day off. Plus, it includes a super cute hairband.
This gift is two classic Valentine's Day specials in one: a beautiful necklace decorated with dried flowers. Pick from their favorite flowers, whether it's daffodils, daisies, or roses — but personally, we think forget-me-nots are the perfect giftable sentiment.
