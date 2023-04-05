12 Amazon Products That Make Life Easier For Lazy People

Let’s face it: Even people who feel like they have their life together struggle to find enough time in the day to get everything done. Modern life is basically an endless cycle of checking things off your to-do list while fending off a myriad of distractions bidding for your attention. It's perfectly relatable to feel pangs of guilt when you can't get through all of your tasks, and that's exactly why I am such a big proponent of having "lazy products" in my life.