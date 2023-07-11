Yeti Deals: Score 50% Off Select Drinkware For Prime Day

ADVERTISEMENT
July is hot, hot, hot and so are its sales. Right now, there are countless Amazon Prime Day deals to shop, which is why we’ve been carefully curating the very best ones. And there are summer essentials, in particular, that we think should be on your radar while they’re heavily discounted.
Trusted outdoor product and reusable drinkware brand Yeti is celebrating Prime Day by offering 50% off many of its can insulators on Amazon. That's right, multiple can chiller sizes in select, best-selling colorways are slashed half off. But when would you use such a product, do you ask? Oh, just anytime you want to sip on hard seltzer or beer on beach days and game days or at backyard barbecues and concerts. You'll feel cool (in more ways than one) with your chilled drinks on sweltering summer days.
Read on to find the best Yeti sales to score big on while Prime Day deals (and stock) last through July 12.

Yeti's 12-ounce can insulators are best-sellers on Amazon, receiving thousands of positive reviews and an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars. This slim size comfortably fits many beer cans, spiked seltzers, and canned wine. The double-wall vacuum insulation and twist-on gasket keep drinks cold for hours on end. And you won't have to worry about the colors chipping, thanks to the dishwasher-safe steel. All around, it's a nifty drink companion you'll want to use over and over again for many summers to come.
Into craft beers and tallboy cans instead? Then opt for the 16-ounce Yeti Colsters, which are slightly wider and taller than the 12-ounce option. That means you can sip on your larger drink for even longer without worrying about it getting warm outside. These can insulators have all the same features as their smaller counterparts, and they're just as popular, with nearly 12k reviews and 4.8 stars on Amazon. Get to shopping so you can get to sipping ASAP.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently curated by our Most Wanted shopping team editors. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication.

