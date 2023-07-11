Yeti Deals: Score 50% Off Select Drinkware For Prime Day

Into craft beers and tallboy cans instead? Then opt for the 16-ounce Yeti Colsters, which are slightly wider and taller than the 12-ounce option. That means you can sip on your larger drink for even longer without worrying about it getting warm outside. These can insulators have all the same features as their smaller counterparts, and they're just as popular, with nearly 12k reviews and 4.8 stars on Amazon. Get to shopping so you can get to sipping ASAP.