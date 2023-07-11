Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top-reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers.
When on the hunt for the best air fryer, you'll see prices anywhere from $60 to $400 depending on their size, tech features, and appearance. Generally speaking, this multifunctional, much-beloved tool can indeed be nabbed at a variety of price points, so it can be as much of an investment (or not) aa your budget and kitchen see fit. That being said, the highly anticipated 48-hour (specifically July 11 and 12) sale event known as Amazon Prime Day is upon us — and those price tags are getting sliced and diced by up to 42%, which is even more of an impetus to get one. (And you may find that the just-out-of-range model you've seen before is suddenly squarely within budget). If you have yet to score one of the trendiest kitchen appliances of the 21st century, we highly suggest cashing in now before these rare discounts say goodbye 'til next year.
Below, you'll find the five best air fryer deals Amazon Prime Day 2023 has to offer — from small under-$50 cookers to hefty under-$200 ovens, user-friendly gadgets, and the like. And to ensure each fryer is as speedy, hi-tech, and versatile as they all claim we took to the customer reviews. Scroll on for the five best and top-reviewed — only 4-out-of-5-stars+ ratings allowed — air fryers going for less this Amazon Prime Day.
Best Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Deal Overall
Size: 5 quarts
The Hype: 4.7 out of 5 stars and 34,025 ratings
Amazon reviewers say: "It is an easy and safe appliance to use even for a beginner. My youngest son says the food he makes in this air fryer is "infinitely better" than the microwave. It sure is! He especially likes it for reheating fries from restaurants. Gone are the days of preheating an oven or washing big pans which warp and pop, splattering grease all over when I cook. I love the grease trap / crisper tray in this thing. I find myself cooking hash brown patties and sausage links a lot more now because it takes a fraction of the time and there's less mess." —Amber, Amazon Reviewer
Best Amazon Prime Day Dual Air Fryer Deal
Size: 8 quarts
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 19,327 ratings
Amazon reviewers say: "I had two other brands before this one, both of them were difficult to clean and one burned up everything as the temperature settings were way off. This one is so easy to clean inside and out [also] the racks are non-stick and they clean up so easily. I've never been able to remove the door for cleaning but I don't really care. We eat steaks rare around here I regularly air fry steaks and they come out perfect every time." —Anonymous, Amazon Reviewer
Best Amazon Prime Day Small Air Fryer Deal
Size: 2.6 quarts
The Hype: 4.5 out of 5 stars and 30,894 ratings
Amazon reviewers say: "I have a larger air fryer at home, but bought this smaller one for my RV. It is a perfect size, very portable and works well. I have other DASH products and they are all convenient and well made." —Mayzie, Amazon Reviewer
Best Amazon Prime Day Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo Deal
Size: According to its Amazon on-site description, it's "large enough to toast 6-slices of bread, air fry 3-pounds of chicken wings, bake a 12-inch pizza or roast a 4-pound chicken."
The Hype: 4.4 out of 5 stars and 535 ratings
Amazon reviewers say: "For the price, I can recommend this one. It's very sturdy, I like the knobs much better than anything digital because I've had those die before, it heats fast and cooks unbelievably fast, it handles air frying, convection and regular baking, although I haven't tried plain toast yet...For regular baking, convection baking, air frying, and warming up items, I highly recommend this Cuisinart oven." —Mitch, Amazon Reviewer
Best Amazon Prime Day User-Friendly Air Fryer Deal
Size: 7 quarts
The Hype: 4.6 out of 5 stars and 5,681 ratings
Amazon reviewers say: "I have only used the air fryer three times. But I love it. It is simple to use, incredibly easy to clean and so far so good. I cooked chicken thighs last night. The air fryer suggested 350 degrees for 25 minutes. I did turn the chicken over about halfway through. I also sprayed the chicken with extra virgin olive, which the recipe also suggested. They were very crispy and cooked all the way through. The chicken was very moist and I was happily pleased." —Emerale Jean, Amazon Reviewer
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
