8 Affordable Makeup Brush Sets That You Can Buy On Amazon

From fan-favorite brands like EcoTools and Real Techniques to under-the-radar sleeper hits, Amazon is the place to stock up on affordable makeup brushes online. Between blink-and-you-miss-it lightning deals to unbeatable free shipping, if you're looking for a last-minute beauty gift, you can't go wrong with a quality brush set. Ahead of holiday gifting season, here are eight affordable kits bound to be well-received by any beauty lover.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.