Deciding what to wear every day is hard enough, but imagine getting dressed for a crowd of nearly 18,000. For front-woman Aluna Francis — who performs to sold-out crowds on the reg with English electronic duo AlunaGeorge — that's simply par for the course.
With a magnetic stage presence and vibrant, balls-to-the-wall look that can be spotted from the nosebleeds, Francis has been on our style radar for quite some time now. You probably know her as the infectious singer behind dance-floor hit, "You Know You Like It," which we've all played on repeat while sweating through a workout or gearing up for a night out. But there's also much to be discovered and learned from Francis' zero-effs style. Her out-there, playful-meets-edgy vibe, which she documents daily on her Insta feed, rebels against the cookie-cutter aesthetic of most bloggers in the game. Case in point: Frequent appearances of mesh, combat boots, and oversized everything. Not only does she not take herself too seriously, but she looks damn good while doing so.
To demystify the chart-topping songstress further, we teamed up with Versace to pin down the magic behind her too-cool-for-school look, along with the influences we didn't see coming. Fresh off a cross-country tour with Miguel and Sia, Francis sat down with us to share some of the secret sauce that goes into her style. We can only hope it's contagious.
