Gigi Hadid's Millennial Pink Coat Just Got Restocked

It's pretty much a given that anything Gigi Hadid wears is going to sell out. Such was the case back in April, when she sported a millennial pink coat for her 22nd birthday (gorgeous bouquet and all) — the piece is by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, and when all the festivities came to an end, it sold out almost immediately online. (The brand tells us that customers were even calling stores all over the country trying to get their hands on this duster). For the first time since this style was completely wiped clean, the infamous pink Angela coat is finally available once again.