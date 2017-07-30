Gigi Hadid's Millennial Pink Coat Just Got Restocked

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
It's pretty much a given that anything Gigi Hadid wears is going to sell out. Such was the case back in April, when she sported a millennial pink coat for her 22nd birthday (gorgeous bouquet and all) — the piece is by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, and when all the festivities came to an end, it sold out almost immediately online. (The brand tells us that customers were even calling stores all over the country trying to get their hands on this duster). For the first time since this style was completely wiped clean, the infamous pink Angela coat is finally available once again.
Coming in at $495, it's definitely an investment piece. But, this light pink hue has proved its staying power over and over again, and considering the expensive items Hadid typically wears, this is one of the more accessible ways to get in on her envious model-off-duty style. Considering it's almost time to start thinking about transitional outerwear, click on to shop this Hadid favorite before it sells out again, along with some similar options in case it has by the time you're reading this.