Known around the world as the stomping grounds for movie stars and pop icons, Los Angeles isn't exactly known for being an affordable city. This especially rings true when it comes to hotels: To find a room that doesn't cost you a fortune, you'd have to compromise on the location — and likely spend hours stuck in traffic.
But, if you think staying in Tinseltown will break your bank, you'd be terribly mistaken: Airbnb has a myriad of affordable rental options, ranging from quirky to cozy to downright amazing. From vintage RVs to historic mansions, we've rounded up the most mind-blowing listings in L.A. for under $100 per night.