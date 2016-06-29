10 Must-Know Tips For Finding Your Perfect Airbnb

Searching for a place to rent on Airbnb shouldn't be a pain — it should be fun. You're booking a vacation! (Or at least a night away from home.) Unfortunately, if you aren't super familiar with the app, or its latest updates, you might be missing out on tools that can help you find your perfect home away from home faster and more efficiently.



Thanks to recent updates, Airbnb is now more useful in a variety of different situations. If you're planning a family reunion or bachelorette party, you no longer have to forward listings via chat or email to the group. And if you're traveling by business, you can find appropriate Airbnb listings that are way more comfortable than a stuffy hotel room (and have the same amenities, too).



If you've got any impending trips on the horizon, check out these 10 tips to make sure you're getting the most out of your Airbnb hunting.