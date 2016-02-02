You've likely blocked last winter from your memory — and rightfully so. But, like it or not, it’s officially that time of year again. Soon, stepping outside in just a chunky sweater isn't going to cut it. And, if we're being completely honest with ourselves, the perfect coat (regardless of how perfect it may be) isn't going to either.
To keep us on our style toes (winter slump be damned), we shopped around for the hats, gloves, scarves, and socks guaranteed to keep us cozy for the not-so-pleasant months to come. Cold-weather accessories don't just keep us warm, but they oftentimes can revive even the dullest of winter looks. Oh, and did we mention that each of the pieces ahead are budget-friendly, capping at under $200? Ready, set, snow!
To keep us on our style toes (winter slump be damned), we shopped around for the hats, gloves, scarves, and socks guaranteed to keep us cozy for the not-so-pleasant months to come. Cold-weather accessories don't just keep us warm, but they oftentimes can revive even the dullest of winter looks. Oh, and did we mention that each of the pieces ahead are budget-friendly, capping at under $200? Ready, set, snow!