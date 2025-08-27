Shop Coach Outlet’s Labor Day Sale For End-Of-Season Styles
If you’re already eyeing the early Labor Day sales popping up, there’s another big one to add to your list: Coach Outlet. The reader-favorite retailer already sells high-quality designs at competitive prices, but it’s really going all out for the long weekend shopping extravaganza by offering an extra 20% off select styles (automatically applied in cart) during its End-of-Summer Sale.
You’ll find slashed prices on end-of-season styles including handbags and shoes. From versatile crossbodies and spacious shoulder bags to sleek slides and chunky wedges, there are plenty of late-summer and early-fall pieces to select from for as low as $60. All you have to do is cart them up before they sell out! (I’ll personally be buying this logo-covered wedge immediately.)
So if you’re in the back-to-school spirit and want to freshen up your fall wardrobe, check out Coach Outlet’s sale section — and our favorite styles below — for discounted finds.
Coach Outlet Crossbody Bags On Sale
Whether you have upcoming plans for road trips, farmers market strolls, brewery hopping, or pumpkin picking, a crossbody bag is going to be your best friend. And now, Coach Outlet has many sleek styles to bring along on all your fall adventures, like file bags. There are even a few mini and top-handle bags with detachable crossbody straps to achieve multiple looks in one.
Coach Outlet Shoulder Bags On Sale
Peruse Coach Outlet’s shoulder bags for a range of versatile designs — from smaller bags that can take you to dinner and drinks throughout the seasons to more spacious ones you can bring to work. No matter what you pick, there’s no going wrong with all the on-sale colors, prints, and shapes.
Coach Outlet Sandals & Slides On Sale
Soak up the rest of summer with a pair of slides or everyday sandals that effortlessly fit into your existing wardrobe. We promise that you’ll make good use of these durable jacquard and leather styles for years to come, especially during the months of transitional weather ahead.
Coach Outlet Wedges & Platform Sandals On Sale
From platform sandals to elevated wedges, Coach Outlet is offering a variety of late-summer footwear on sale. The brand's sandals are great for casual outfits and outdoorsy activities, while the wedges offer some nostalgia and can easily upgrade your looks for brunches and parties.
