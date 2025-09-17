Yes, These Latine Heritage Month Drops Are Actually Worth Adding to Your Cart
It’s Latine Heritage Month, a time to celebrate culture, get real about the issues impacting our communities today, and spotlight the creatives shaping the future.
Some of our favorite Latine-owned brands are marking the occasion with exciting new product drops, collaborations with major brands on limited-edition capsules, and launches that reflect both tradition and innovation.
From fall-ready fashion sets and skincare collabs that honor the past and set us up for the future cooler months, to Barbie dolls that celebrate history-making Latinas, to gorgeous beauty collections, these are some of our favorite Heritage Month launches so far.
