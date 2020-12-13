Your average White Elephant might look a little different this year, with participants contributing their kooky picks remotely and unwrapping the goods over Zoom, but we know that the weird and wacky spirit of this offbeat present party will be very much embraced — perhaps more so than ever, with all of us needing the levity of a gag gift (or three). Whether it’s a fuzzy pocket for your AirPods, donut-shaped soap, or a portable beer pong set, you’ll find a silly and still oddly useful trinket ahead — all for under $25.