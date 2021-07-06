8 Affordable Hair Dryers Beauty Editors, Stylists, & Reviewers Swear By

Spend a little time browsing online for blowdryers, and you'll quickly realize that the market is dominated by souped-up models that retail for a small fortune. Luckily, there are a handful of options that fall into the middle, or what we like to call, the hair-dryer sweet spot. This magical place is where the price is manageable (read: under $75!), and the technology is on par with models retailing for triple the cost.
A dryer that will last tends to have a filter that is easily cleaned (or filters this on its own), plus attachments that can be removed and swapped out as desired. This also gives you the flexibility you need for multiple looks and options later (like concentrator nozzles and diffusers of varied sizes). Ions, which are negatively charged air molecules to speed up dry time while limiting frizz, and ceramic components also help to distribute heat more evenly, are a bonus. And, while we hate to be dryer elitists, it is a machine (just like a car or TV) so it's wise to go with a brand that has a history of dependability.
Checking off all these boxes will result in a workhorse dryer that will last for years to come. Ahead, we've selected the top dryers that prove you can score an amazing hair-drying machine without getting into triple digits.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.