16 Affordable Statement Belts To Upgrade Your Outfits

Although belts are the unsung lifesaver of jeans that are a tad bit big, they're not exactly a must-have, must-see accessory. Sure, they hold pants up, but the trend in the last few years has been for them to hide underneath oversize sweaters or tunics — not be the focal point of an outfit. However, aside from the classic black belt, there's now a plethora of show-stopping items with jazzy details like studs and stones along with subtle chic prints.
It's all about making a statement — albeit a minimal one. And the good news is you don't have to spend a lot to keep up with this fashion-meets-function trend — plus, considering how versatile belts actually are (you can wear one over dresses, skirts, and, of course, with pants), you're sure to get your money's worth and then some. Ahead, we've rounded up 16 outfit-finishers, all under $75, that will convert even the most anti-belters around.
