A lot can change in 10 years, and that's especially true for Aerie. Since launching in 2006, the brand has not only become known for delivering pretty and comfortable intimates, but it has also made its way to the forefront of the body positive movement. Now, with a decade of knowledge in tow and an understanding of what the real Aerie girl wants, it's ready to expand its offerings with a trend that fashion girls can't get enough of: athleisure.
Specifically, the brand's Chill. Play. Move. line drops today, and it's good. "We know our girl lives in these clothes, and we’re giving her options for every part of her day," Aerie global brand president Jennifer Foyle tells us. As the name suggests, the collection targets every off-duty sartorial need in a woman's life, from cozy, draped pants ideal for quality lazy time, to technical fabrics for a regular yoga fix, to pieces with compression and support for more physically demanding activities, explains Foyle.
While brands dabbling in athleisure is hardly a new concept, Aerie's venture is unique in that it's setting itself apart as a brand that already knows its customer in and out. "We listen to what our girls want and what they expect from us," Foyle says. "Our product offerings really fit into different personalities and different lifestyles."
Hit the slideshow to check out all the printed leggings and minimal layering pieces — and find out why Aerie's new threads are sure to snag the spotlight in your next #OOTD post.
