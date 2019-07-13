3 of 6

Courtesy of PUMA.

You're known as one of the most successful models of all time. As you diversify your career, how are you working to shatter stereotypes?

"I've been modeling for more than 20 years, so okay, sure, I know how to take a picture. But I want to shatter the perception that I'm just a pretty face. I want to be remembered for more than that. I want people to remember that I worked hard, I was kind, and I was a good businesswoman."



Given the demanding pace of your career and life, how do you stay strong mentally?

"Honestly, it's not easy. I don't wake up every morning feeling like I'm going to conquer the day. Sometimes, I don’t feel like traveling for work and leaving my daughters, or going to the gym, or having a camera in my face when I'm not feeling my best. I really just find the strength to push through for myself and to show my two girls, who will become women one day, that giving up is not an option."