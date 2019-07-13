While we live in a post-athleisure world, where just about any outfit can go anywhere, footwear is an arena in which there's still a (largely performance-based) distinction between gym and street. But with the all-new PUMA LQD CELL Shatter — combining stable cushioning technology with the look of a sneaker that'll have the hypebeasts asking "where to cop?" — there's absolutely nothing to stop you from flexing, in both senses of the word.
Drawing inspiration from the strength and sturdiness of the shoe, we sat down with Adriana Lima, the face (and feet) of the sneaker, to talk mental toughness, what helps her feel grounded, and the hardest workout of her life. Keep reading for the interview and to learn how the LQD CELL Shatter could help you break your personal-best records — fitness and fit-wise.
You star in this high-energy campaign for the PUMA LQD CELL Shatter. Over your year-long relationship with the house, what has been your proudest moment?
"My proudest moment was being chosen. They're an iconic brand with amazing ambassadors, and I'm really proud to have been asked to be one of them."
How would you style the sneaker for the gym and the street?
"I'd wear them with a pair of leggings and an oversized hoodie to take it from the gym to the street."
You're known as one of the most successful models of all time. As you diversify your career, how are you working to shatter stereotypes?
"I've been modeling for more than 20 years, so okay, sure, I know how to take a picture. But I want to shatter the perception that I'm just a pretty face. I want to be remembered for more than that. I want people to remember that I worked hard, I was kind, and I was a good businesswoman."
Given the demanding pace of your career and life, how do you stay strong mentally?
"Honestly, it's not easy. I don't wake up every morning feeling like I'm going to conquer the day. Sometimes, I don’t feel like traveling for work and leaving my daughters, or going to the gym, or having a camera in my face when I'm not feeling my best. I really just find the strength to push through for myself and to show my two girls, who will become women one day, that giving up is not an option."
In your memory, what moment on your fitness journey stands out as particularly challenging? And how did you overcome it?
"Definitely the most challenging part of my fitness journey has been finding the strength after giving birth. Your body has just gone through something so incredible but also so crazy, and you have to rest for several weeks. Your hormones have changed, your bone structure is different, and then you have to figure out how to start over with this whole new addition in your life that takes priority."
You're a well-known proponent of boxing. Beyond its physical benefits, what does boxing do for you mentally and spiritually?
"Boxing helps me zone out. You really have to focus on what your opponent is doing and think about yourself and your next move. There is no room for anything else in your mind in that moment, so you can take all the things you've been stressing about and have on your mind, and wash them away for that time."
In terms of fitness/wellness, what trend or new exercise class are you most excited about right now?
"I haven't really done much of it, but I'm excited to try cardio dance classes. I also recently did hot Pilates in L.A., and I really enjoyed it."
PUMA's LQD CELL Shatter technology keeps you steady, whatever movement you're doing. In that vein, what brings stability to your life (people, practices, rituals, etc.)?
"My kids. I don't know if it's stability but more humility. There is a very funny meme I just saw of [a mega-famous pop star] looking glamorous at an awards show and holding her daughter's juice box and snacks. I feel that picture. God help me if I forget the snacks!"
You recently posted this Instagram of encouraging messages on the mirror at your kids' school. If you were to write one to the women reading this story, what would it say? And if you were to write one to yourself, what would it say?
"To the women reading this article, I would say, 'You are magical queens; everything you want and desire can be yours if you just remain true to yourself.' To myself I would say, 'You've got this.'"
