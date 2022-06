This Adidas Visor Is Big Head-Friendly & Keeps Sweat At Bay

I know what you’re thinking, Chichi I’m not a 54-year-old man that golfs or a tennis player. You don’t have to be either to join the wide, wide world of visor-wearers — I, for one, am definitely not. I took a look at some reviews (there are over 4,000) for the Adidas Superlite 2 Performance Visor and learned quickly I'm not alone in this sentiment. One newly converted visor-lover explained in their Amazon review, "I thought visors were for tennis grandmas. Boy was I wrong. This thing was the highlight of my summer wardrobe working on a lake. Not only was I rocking a sporty-chic look, but it protected my eyeballs from the sun. It also acted like a sweatband on those hot days when my forehead was particularly moist!" Another reviewer, who also has a big head, sang the visor's praises. "It's been a struggle finding hats to fit my head, and I had all but given up for years. I decided to take a wager on this, and I am glad I did. It's stylish and convenient, and while I was vacationing, I saw myself reaching for it every time I stepped out the door." It was reassuring to learn that my experience was shared with so many others. Keep reading to learn exactly why this visor has been a game-changer that's survived many beach days, park sits and so much more.