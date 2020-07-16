While most connections formed at summer camp eventually fade, for Brittany Edwards and Khiana Lowe, meeting at 12 years old kicked off a friendship that has evolved into an empowering business. In 2017, the pair founded the diversity-inclusion agency Incorp[HER]ated, which is committed to supporting women — especially those of color — by connecting students and young professionals with mentors, networking opportunities, and hands-on workshops.
In the latest installment of our video series highlighting the adidas and iFundWomen initiative, which provides mentorship and grants to women who reimagine sport, Edwards and Lowe discuss their own experiences with underrepresentation.
"As Black women, there weren’t many people who looked like me in any of the industries or areas that I was interested in," Edwards says. "If I had that role model or that mentor who I could really see myself in, what would my future have turned out to be?" Now, she and Lowe are working hard to rewrite that narrative for a new generation of girls by broadening access to creative careers in the sports, music, and sneaker industries.
Here, watch how Edwards and Lowe are tearing down barriers to entry, one connection at a time.
