Over 3,500 People Think This Is The Perfect White Shirt

Remember ADAY, the go-to brand for super functional, tech-y pieces that can take you from the gym to the office in one fell swoop? It's been three years since the label launched, and in that short period of time, some of its best sellers have gained quite the cult following.
ADAY's 'Something Borrowed' shirt, your classic white-button up, is so popular, it sold out in just 12 days. Since it was first introduced, the top has fully sold out 12 times and has had an overall lifetime waitlist of over 3,500 customers. Yes, all that for a simple white shirt!
But this shirt is really anything but simple: It's stretchy, sweat-wicking, and wrinkle-resistant. It's no wonder, then, that it's become a must-have closet staple for anyone and everyone — seriously, name one white button-up that hasn't wrinkled on you by lunch. That's reason enough for us to get on-board.
For the shirt that's changing everything (as well as some similar options), click ahead.
