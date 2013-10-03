Photo: Courtesy of Accessorize.
We're well-documented fans of sparkle, and we love a good statement piece. So, it makes perfect sense that we've been craving a gem-studded ear cuff since they first started popping up on the radar a few months ago. Enter this simple-yet-chic version from Accessorize: It's neither too flashy nor too medieval-looking, and it's small and dainty enough that you can wear it with practically everything. Bonus? The $23 price tag is easy enough on the wallet to make sure we won't regret it later. We'd pair it with a muscle tee and jeans, à la this perfect going-out look, or use it to add some edge to a classic cocktail sheath for fancier occasions. One thing's for sure: We want it/need it/have to have it. Don't you?
Accessorize Jewelled Bling Ear Cuff, $23, available at Accessorize, Union Station, 50 Massachusetts Avenue NE; 202-842-2959; Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, 1100 South Hayes Street, Arlington; 703-413-7048.
