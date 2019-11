We're well-documented fans of sparkle, and we love a good statement piece. So, it makes perfect sense that we've been craving a gem-studded ear cuff since they first started popping up on the radar a few months ago. Enter this simple-yet-chic version from Accessorize: It's neither too flashy nor too medieval-looking, and it's small and dainty enough that you can wear it with practically everything. Bonus? The $23 price tag is easy enough on the wallet to make sure we won't regret it later. We'd pair it with a muscle tee and jeans, à la this perfect going-out look , or use it to add some edge to a classic cocktail sheath for fancier occasions. One thing's for sure: We want it/need it/have to have it. Don't you?