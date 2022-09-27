My Absent Father Helped Me Understand Myself — And My Queerness

I fully came into my queerness when I moved to New York. I was fresh meat in a new city, the city — running amuck in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side. I found myself on the apps and opted for the “I’m open to dating everyone” button, and I had a time. I thought I might be bisexual at first, but eventually I settled into the label I use today: pansexual. To me it’s easy, I want to connect with other good humans, no matter their gender. My move and new mindset was incredibly liberating. I finally allowed myself to indulge and enjoy life as the sensual weirdo that I am. It was in New York that I realized the sovereignty I lacked before. My dad’s words morphed into opinion clouds that I could zap in my mind at a moment’s notice. I no longer felt that his way was law. I refused his half-assed efforts—the emails, and DMs—before anything else. I protected my peace.