My Absent Father Helped Me Understand Myself — And My Queerness

My dad and I were never tight. There wasn’t a foundation for that. He’s been estranged from me for the bulk of my life and usually states away. I can count the number of times I’ve seen him on one hand, each instance with its own unfavorable memories. However, even without my father’s daily influence in my life, the lingering thought of his approval stuck with me. As a child, it never occurred to me that I had the power to self-identify or be someone who could investigate the world for herself beyond prescribed religion and other limiting doctrines. I didn’t know that I could have my own moral compass. I did, however, pick up on his cues of what it meant to be “normal” and “right.” And, as much of who I was and what I believed didn’t match my father’s point of view, so I settled for silence instead.