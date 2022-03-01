Did Abercrombie & Fitch Drop A Secret Activewear Line?

You could say we've had a close eye on Abercrombie & Fitch ever since we were clued in to the fashion retailer's era-shifting renaissance. It truly is a feat that this once controversial nostalgia brand has evolved so successfully to these modern-day times — cases in point: check out A&F's inclusive size offerings or the brand's comprehensive denim line. (For the whole scoop, you can read all about A&F's massive rebrand from sleazy to steezy in our review from last year.) It's why when we recently perused the Abercrombie website, we were pleasantly surprised to learn that the clothier has quietly dropped a brand-new activewear line called YPB.
But what is YPB and what does it even mean? A little hashtag sleuthing on the socials revealed that the collection (also available in men's active styles) is short for "Your Personal Best" and the current selection is a tight edit of sports bras, tops, leggings, shorts, and a few accessories. And while there aren't many customer reviews or details on these new pieces yet, fashion TikTokker @kessia___, who did an in-store try-on of the entire YPB collection, said in her vid that the leggings are "pretty similar to the Lululemon Align...they are a bit thicker but they are cheaper."
@kessia___ Abercrombie Active wear .. WHAT? #abercrombie @abercrombie #ypb #yourpersonalbest #activewear #newbrand #rundontwalk #takemymoney ♬ Backyard Boy - Claire Rosinkranz
But knowing how extra and thorough A&F usually is, we doubt this is it for activewear (I mean, have you seen the massive denim collection?) — so we reached out to a source who hush-hush told us, “Things are very ‘if you know, you know’ right now and there’s still a lot to come. I’ll just say I’m pumped for March 16th.” Well, then.
And it appears that a handful of sporty influencers are in on the March 16 date, too — which we can only assume will be when A&F officially drops the rest of the YPB line. (We are onto you, Abercrombie.)
For those who want first dibs on YPB, there's at least one activewear item in each major category: sports bra, top, legging, bike short, run short, and outerwear. The henley tank and neoprene jacket are two immediate faves, and the gym bag — which is designed with a sneaker compartment and comes with a separate "sweat" pouch (!) — looks like it's going to be an MVP at the fitness studio. The current color palette is a limited one — we're mainly seeing black, mushroom, teal, and lavender — but, as our unnamed source has told us, there's a whole lot more to come in the coming weeks. So here's to seeing what Abercrombie & Fitch's March 16 announcement brings, and until then, we'll be here prepping for what's sure to be a marathon of a shopping spree.
