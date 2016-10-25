"I made two Color This Book coloring books in 2013, one for San Francisco and one for New York City. The coloring book craze is sorta out of control right now, but mine came out before that happened and before Broad City. I was itching to do another coloring book or something. Penguin was interested in doing an illustrated book, which I’ve always wanted to do."In middle school, I read The Things They Carried by Tim O’Brien. It examines what Vietnam vets carried around with them during the war and how what they carried told the story of who they were. My pitch was inspired by that concept. What we carry around can really give a lot of information about ourselves. On top of that, this book was a way for me to poke fun at certain people and explore notable figures and famous fictional characters.""I made a really long list: people I admire, people I despise, well-known fictional characters. There were people I thought would be interesting who didn’t make the cut. Hitler was on the list for a second. Ultimately, I thought people might take offense, so I decided not to. Sometimes the bad guys are more interesting to expose. It would’ve been juicy to imagine what was in Hitler’s bag. I would've had a lot of leeway to draw stuff."I researched everybody in the book. There were some people who were harder to imagine, like Gilda Radner. Everything I came up with for her felt like common knowledge, not anything new. I wasn’t necessarily looking to expose bad things, but there had to be some facts that piqued my fancy. Like, obviously, Carrie Bradshaw. I could draw her stuff forever. I could do a whole book for her.""It was very difficult. But when you have stuff to do, you just get it done. I had two weeks to work on the book before we started writing, which is nothing. We were originally supposed to start writing the show in September, and then changed it to an earlier date in May. So I was working on the book at night and on the weekends, and the whole time we were writing (for the show). It was the most stressed out I’ve ever been. I have a scar on my nose right now because I fainted from exhaustion. Ilana (Glazer) came over and took me to a hospital. It was really bizarre. I’m lucky I didn’t break my nose. [laughs]"I’m really proud of the book. I touch on it in the epilogue, but I can’t believe that I actually did it (and worked on Broad City) all at the same time. Now I romanticize the whole thing, because I’m on the other side of it.""When I’m drawing, I need to be in a studio space or my home office because I need a big desk for my markers and tools. But when it comes to writing, I get very, very distracted working at home. When I’m writing on my own, I need to be at a coffee shop. I don’t know why."I found through this process that, ideally, I shouldn't be working on another project while we’re writing the show. But I also think I tend to work better when I’m really busy. When I have all the time in the world, I don’t get as much done.""I think I’m different every day. Sometimes I listen to music or I’ll have a show on in the background as I color. There’s always some audio going — it can’t be silent. I’m very easily distracted and quick to procrastinate, so I usually have to do all my emails before I start drawing. Otherwise, I’ll find a reason not to get to a task."For a good part of this book, I started buying flowers for my desk since I spent so much time there. It made me feel like I was doing something nice for myself while I was sitting in the same spot all weekend. I would buy tulips in my old neighborhood. Then, when I moved in the middle of the book, I started buying bodega flowers. They were solid. Toward the end of the project, I was getting some nicer bouquets in the mail from friends. They knew I was falling apart!""I watch a lot of TV, because I like it and I try to stay up on what’s going on. In the art world, I follow a lot of people I like on Instagram. I’m not ever trying to look for people who are the same as me, in either regard. For Broad City, I don’t watch to see what other people are doing so I can do or not do the same thing. Obviously, a person’s art will be influenced by what that person consumes, but I’m never actively searching for something so close to my own work.""There was a show that recently came out that kinda made me have that thought. I was like, Fuck! Fuck you. This show is so good. Watch Fleabag on Amazon. It’s very unique — I really love it. It’s the first thing in a long time that made me feel that way. And Broad City’s nothing like it! But it doesn’t discourage me. It just makes think of it as a great, fresh, new voice.""It’s different than usual, because I’ve been traveling. I have a ton in my bag. I have this journal that I only carry when I’m in L.A. I use it to write about big, big things that happen, like this movie I’ve been filming. I’m carrying this huge book, A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara, which I haven’t started yet. I also have a bunch of notebooks, an iPad, sunglasses, regular glasses, and chargers. I carry a lot of different types of pens. I’ve also got some Advil, gotta have Advil. I have a mini deodorant and Aesop hand balm, which I love — it’s gonna be in the sweepstakes bag! Then there are tampons — a couple different sizes — and headphones, Purell, keys, a couple lipsticks, a nail file… Man, I’m a regular lady over here.""Yeah!"