Olivia Wilde's naked baby photo is pissing some people off.
Olivia Wilde snapped a photo of her 19-month-old son, Otis Sudeikis, dressed as a "naked cowboy." It's a cute photo, and we applaud Otis' carefree spirit. Others, however, are not having it. Some Instagram followers are chiding Wilde for sharing the intimate photo online. "Your naked child is nothing you upload in the world wide web where it stays forever," one commenter wrote. (Read More)
Bill Cosby countersued seven of his accusers for defamation.
Seven of the nearly 50 women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault or rape have been named in a defamation suit filed by the 78-year-old comedian. In the 89-page federal suit, Cosby claims he has been left financially and emotionally distressed by the women’s “malicious, opportunistic and false and defamatory accusations of sexual misconduct against him” and that the allegations have “induced both NBC and Netflix to postpone or cancel their contracts with Mr. Cosby.” (Read More)
A French teacher lied about being attacked by an ISIS supporter.
A preschool in the Paris suburb of Aubervilliers was shut down and swarmed by police after one of the school’s male teachers claimed to have been stabbed in the throat and abdomen by a masked assailant shouting about ISIS. With the country still under a state of emergency following the Paris terrorist attacks, French authorities quickly initiated a manhunt for the attacker. But after being taken to the hospital for not life-threatening injuries, the man admitted that the story was a lie, fabricated “so that he could have himself transferred.” (New York Times)
A Tennessee woman was charged with attempted murder after failing to perform her own abortion.
Tennessee is one of two states that have unconstitutionally banned abortion after just 12 weeks of pregnancy, forcing women who are further along in their pregnancy to wait 48 hours and obtain state-directed counseling. Anna Yocca, 31, of Murfreesboro, allegedly attempted to self-abort her 24-week-old fetus in her bathtub by using a coat hanger. Upon seeing blood in the bathwater, Yocca went to the hospital, where doctors delivered the child. Tennessee authorities arrested Yocca on charges of attempted murder in the first degree. (Read More)
A woman in India called off her own marriage after her fiancé's family demanded a dowry.
Last week, Remya Ramachandran announced that she had called off her own marriage after her fiancé's family demanded a dowry. She wrote in a Facebook post, "As I am staunchly against dowry and because I believe that buying anything for a man and his family who are so unreliable is a loss, I don’t want to continue with the marriage." Her message has brought back a hashtag campaign against the practice, #saynotodowry. Public response to her story has brought attention to the practice globally. (Read More)
Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s eating her placenta after giving birth to her son Saint West.
In a new post on her personal site, Kim Kardashian has opened up about the somewhat unique way she’s warding off the “baby blues.” After the birth of her second child Saint, Kardashian is taking pills made of her own freeze-dried placenta. While she doesn’t consider herself a “holistic person,” Kardashian only has rave reviews for the personalized supplements, writing, “Every time I take a pill, I feel a surge of energy and feel really healthy and good. I totally recommend it for anyone considering it!” (Read More)
A Taiwan marathon hired a “female ghost” to chase runners and encourage faster paces.
The Tough Mudder has mud, the Color Run has paint, and now a marathon in Taiwan has a creepy woman dressed as a ghost, who chases after participants. In an effort to get runners to move faster and achieve better times, organizers of a Keelung marathon hired an actress to “apparate” near the race’s halfway point — which just so happened to border on some spooky woods — while dressed as a terrifying ghost. 'I didn't dare frighten people by hiding in the woods. I just waited for them to encourage them,” the actress said. (The Daily Mail)
Justin Bieber broke the internet with a racy Instagram pic and some shade, seemingly directed at Kourtney Kardashian’s ex.
There's an insane rumor currently making the internet rounds that links Kourtney Kardashian with Justin Bieber, who is more than 10 years her junior. While Kardashian has yet to address the rumor, the Biebs seems interested in fanning the flames. The singer shared a sexy snap on Instagram that showed him straddling a mystery woman on a matte black Audi. The caption? “Lord knows." Could Bieber be referencing Scott Disick, Kardashian’s former partner and self-proclaimed lord? (Read More)
