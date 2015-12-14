Justin Bieber might be on tour, but lord knows he still manages to find time to confuse the hell out of everyone.
In a recent Instagram picture, Biebs is casually leaning over a black matte Audi. In between him and the Audi? A pair of tanned legs. Whose legs? Could it be his Instagram crush? Or a certain recently single Kardashian?
It's no secret that Bieber is close friends with the entire Kardashian klan, but we would have sooner predicted a relationship unfurling between him and Kylie, or him and Kendall, way before the rumored relationship with the eldest of the sisters, Kourtney, as Us Weekly reports. However, there are quite a few physical similarities between the lady in the picture, and Kourtney herself. And, the caption could also subtly be throwing shade at Scott Disick, the self-proclaimed Lord of Instagram.
If this whole situation gives you a feeling of déjà vu, you might be remembering when Biebs joked on Twitter five years ago, at the tender age of 16, that he was dating Kim, which led to this bizarre photoshoot in 2010.
It is all speculation at this point, but could this be his not-so-discrete way to announce a new romance? Bieber seems to be over the single life.
