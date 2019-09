It's no secret that Bieber is close friends with the entire Kardashian klan, but we would have sooner predicted a relationship unfurling between him and Kylie, or him and Kendall, way before the rumored relationship with the eldest of the sisters, Kourtney, as Us Weekly reports . However, there are quite a few physical similarities between the lady in the picture, and Kourtney herself. And, the caption could also subtly be throwing shade at Scott Disick, the self-proclaimed Lord of Instagram.If this whole situation gives you a feeling of déjà vu, you might be remembering when Biebs joked on Twitter five years ago, at the tender age of 16, that he was dating Kim, which led to this bizarre photoshoot in 2010 It is all speculation at this point, but could this be his not-so-discrete way to announce a new romance? Bieber seems to be over the single life.