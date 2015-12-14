Olivia Wilde's Naked Baby Photo Is Pissing Some People Off

Warning: The Instagram of a naked celebrity baby posted below might offend you. Or, you might think it's harmless and adorable. Let he whose parents never snapped an embarrassing, bare-bottomed, mid-diaper change pic cast the first stone.
Here's the snap in question. The "naked cowboy" you're looking at is Otis Sudeikis, the 19-month-old son of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis. It's a cute photo, and we applaud Otis' carefree spirit.
Others, however, are NOT. HAVING. IT. Some Instagram followers are chiding Wilde for sharing the intimate photo online.
"More people will 'like' that than you wish," a poster called Shermanone wrote. "Your naked child is nothing you upload in the world wide web where it stays forever."
"Why post nude pics of your child?" another poster asked. "So many psychos out there!"
Still others joked (?) about "kiddie porn," which suggests that they, not Wilde, have the problem. Fortunately, most of the actress' fans seemed to take the cheeky shot as nothing more than an innocent proud mama moment.
Whether or not Otis will see it that way when he hits his teens is another matter. Sorry, kid. It comes with the territory.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock.
