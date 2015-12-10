German chancellor Angela Merkel was named Time’s Person of the Year, making her the first woman to receive the mantle in nearly 30 years.
After providing “steadfast leadership” through the Greek debt crisis and encouraging her homeland to accept thousands of refugees and migrants who would otherwise be left stranded outside European border fences, Angela Merkel has been named Time’s Person of the Year, a title that was changed from “Man of the Year” only 16 years ago. Merkel is the fourth woman to win the award. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump, the third-place finisher and self-declared “big favorite,” had some choice words for this year’s honoree, tweeting that Merkel is “ruining Germany.” (Read More)
Donald Trump was attacked by a bald eagle during a Time photo shoot.
Time released behind-the-scenes footage from a 2014 photo shoot featuring the Donald and a bald eagle that knew what was up. While posing for his August cover story, Trump was forced to take cover when the 27-year-old eagle, named Uncle Sam (of course), attempted to bite his hand and ruffled his famous coif. It has suddenly become very clear why the bald eagle is our national bird. (Time)
Anna Duggar finally broke her silence on her husband’s sex scandals.
If you have been on the internet at all this year or stood in a grocery store line, you're familiar with 19 Kids and Counting star Josh Duggar’s molestation and cheating scandals. Anna Duggar, Josh’s wife, is opening up about her heartbreak in a new TLC special. In a new exclusive clip, Anna recalls the moment she discovered her husband’s charges of molestation. “I was just like, 'I'm gonna wake up and this is going to be okay,'” she emotionally recounts. (Read More)
Protesters in Chicago demanded the resignation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel.
On Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel offered a public apology to aldermen for the police shooting of Laquan McDonald "that happened on my watch." His apology was met with protests. Hundreds of people staged a citywide walkout, demanding an investigation of the mayor's administration as well as his resignation. (Read More)
A gun rights group is staging a mock mass shooting at the University of Texas at Austin.
In a totally great decision that is not at all offensive or in extremely poor taste, multiple gun rights groups will protest University of Texas at Austin’s gun-free zones by performing a “mock mass shooting,” replete with cardboard guns, gunshot sounds, and fake blood. The enacted shooting, which the organizers are calling a “crisis performance event,” will be preceded by a "open-carry walk,” meaning gun advocates will stroll around campus with real guns. (Think Progress)
Airbnb dethroned Google as the best place to work in 2016.
Glassdoor released its annual list of the best places to work in America. Coming in at number one is the fairly green Airbnb, receiving a overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, thanks to unbeatable perks, like free lunch and breakfast, quarterly travel vouchers, and fully paid healthcare. About 95% of employees who participated in Glassdoor’s survey said they would recommend the company to a job-seeking friend. Google, on the other hand, fell six spots, nabbing eighth place. (Read More)
The internet was very excited about new shirtless photos of Alexander Skarsgård for Legend of Tarzan.
The live-action remake isn't out in theaters until July 1, 2016, but photos from the set are sure to drum up at least a few ticket sales. The Swedish actor portrays the titular character, who returns to Africa and, according to an interview with USA Today, "reverts back to a more animalistic state." (Read More)
President Obama said Kendrick Lamar's "How Much A Dollar Cost" is his favorite song of the year.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama recently revealed their favorite movies, music, TV, books, and moments to People: FLOTUS named Bruno Mars’ pop smash “Uptown Funk” as her favorite 2015 song, but POTUS’ choice was a little more outside the box: “How Much a Dollar Cost” by Kendrick Lamar. (Entertainment Weekly)
