Don't get us wrong. Disney's animated version of Tarzan will always be in our heart (sorry), but, well, there's no denying that Alexander Skarsgård looks pretty good in the just-released stills from Legend of Tarzan. Spoiler: He's shirtless.
The live-action remake isn't out in theaters until July 1, 2016, but photos from the set are sure to drum up at least a few ticket sales. The Swedish actor portrays the title character, who returns to Africa and, according to an interview with USA Today, "reverts back to a more animalistic state."
Allow us to illustrate.
Welcome back to the jungle, Tarzan. 'Tarzan' puts a twist on a legend https://t.co/X44TDFQARO Photo: Jonathan Olley pic.twitter.com/KKYj4iJquZ— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 9, 2015
As you can see, it's all very "me Tarzan, you Jane, these abs." Speaking of Tarzan's lady love, Margot Robbie has been cast in the role. Samuel L. Jackson, Christoph Waltz, and Djimon Hounsou will also star in the film.
We're officially excited, even if Phil Collins isn't involved.
