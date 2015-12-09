Thinking about a job switch? Career website Glassdoor just released its list of the best places to work in 2016, and it might inspire your search.
The list is based on Glassdoor's anonymous employee-rating system, and it takes into account workplace culture, benefits, and career opportunities. Companies are assigned an overall ranking, and at the end of each year, the site publishes its top-50 list.
This year, the number-one spot went to Airbnb, making its first appearance on the list. The company recieved an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5, with a 98% approval rating for the CEO. A whopping 95% of employees who rated the company also said they'd recommend working there to a friend. And it's not hard to imagine why: The company offers insane benefits, such as generous vacation plans, free lunch and breakfast daily, and 100% coverage of childcare costs for single employees.
The company also boasts a relatively good ratio of male to female employees when compared to other tech start-ups. Its ethnic diversity numbers, however, put it on par with other tech companies (meaning not so good). However, as it annouced in October, Airbnb is also committed to increasing diversity numbers company-wide.
While Airbnb takes home first place, tech giant Google slipped this year to eighth (though it still boasts an overall rating of 4.3 out of five). Another surprise on the list? The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (a.k.a. the Mormon Church) ranks at 22, making it the only religious organization to appear in the top 50.
Ahead, the top 10 best places to work in 2016 — including links to who's hiring.
Click here to see the full list of Glassdoor's Best Places To Work In 2016.
Opener photographed by by Maria del Rio.