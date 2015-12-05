Here are some truly awful holiday gifts NOT to give. You can keep your beard bells to yourself. (Read More)
Sometimes, periods come at the most inopportune moments. Here, nine cringe-worthy period horror stories. (Read More)
Trans swimsuits are so simple, but much-needed. A nude-colored top from FLAVNT inspired by sports bras allows transmasculine individuals to go shirtless at the beach and be comfortable. (Read More)
One artist stood in nude underwear for eight hours to make a statement on sexual harassment. (Read More)
Racist tweets are being put up on Brazilian billboards. They're part of a campaign to hold people accountable for their online actions. (Read More)
This woman is knitting sweaters for homeless greyhounds. It's super adorable and potentially tear-inducing. (Read More)
Instagram released the top photos of 2015. Here are the most-liked celeb #TBTs of this past year. (Read More)
