The Worst Workplace Period Stories You'll Ever Read



Shark Week Stains

"Day two tends to be the worst/heaviest day for me. I was sitting at my desk, thinking I was safe, when all of a sudden, I sneezed. I was like that Shark Week cartoon — I literally exploded all over my chair, skirt, the office floor, etc. I had to try to make it manageable, so I could get into my car and drive to Target to buy a whole new skirt and undies.



"Another time, I was sitting in a coworker's office and when I got up I realized I had left a stain on his guest chair. Embarrassing!" — Allie, 24



The Crimson Cruise

"I was on a work trip in Jamaica when the worst period of my life happened — and I was trapped on a cruise ship with no pads for sale. When we got to the next port, I had to find a random grocery store to buy some Jamaican pads and then have them scanned in front of everyone as I got back on board the ship. Fun times!" — Theresa, 27



A Memorable Performance

"When I was 19, I was working as a stripper at this club. It was my first gig and I was really nervous. I went on stage wearing a white silk nightie with white, thigh-high stockings. I was on stage dancing and I thought everything was fine — I wasn't noticing that I got my period and there was blood dripping down my thigh. Apparently, another girl tried to let me know from the side of the stage, but I had my eyes closed. I did a twirl and ended up slipping on some blood that had gotten on the floor. I ran off stage. I was so upset and humiliated. The girl brought me a tampon and I asked her for scissors to cut the string so it wouldn't show. I put one foot up on the bathroom wall and went to cut it, but I ended up missing and cut right into my vagina lips! I screamed and fell to the floor in pain. The girl called 911 for me. I ended up having to get four stitches. I never returned to the club after that." — Anastasia, 26



Darling Diego

"The day after my birthday, I was so hungover, but I had a photography gig; we had to shoot Diego Luna, so I was NOT missing that! We got there and Diego was being all nice and looking so hot. I was looking at him, listening to his interview while trying set the lights and follow my boss' instructions (all while I was still really hungover). Suddenly, my period arrived with major cramps. I started sweating and my face got really pale. Of course, I had no tampons and neither did anyone on set. I had to improvise with toilet paper and use my friend's jacket to cover me, because there was blood all over my pants! All that with a hangover AND looking terrible in front of Diego Luna! " — Luisa, 24



