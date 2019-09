The Worst Workplace Period Stories You'll Ever Read

"Within the past year, I switched from tampons to a menstrual cup . I had just finished getting my stiletto nails sharpened when I was at work trying to empty the cup. Because of my long nails, I could not grab the cup at all. When I was finally able to grab it, it slipped out of my hand, onto the floor, and splattered onto the wall and toilet paper holder! I picked it up and cleaned up the whole mess — well, I thought I did. A couple of days later, I walked into the bathroom and looked at the floor and toilet paper holder. The cleaning lady didn't do a great job, because you could still see blood left in the grout and on the side of the toilet paper holder. So gross." — Betty, 25"I was at work and went to change my tampon. I had the applicator wrapper in my hand to throw away and noticed there wasn’t a little trash can anywhere in the stall. This is when I did the dumbest thing. Thinking no one would come in, I hopped off the toilet to leave the stall for a second and throw away the applicator — mind you, my underwear was still down, wrapped around my ankles. I threw it into the trash can and managed to hit my head on the sink above, knocking myself out. A coworker from another department came into the stall about five minutes later and found me passed out. She freaked out and I woke up. They took me to the hospital to get an MRI. I ended up having a concussion! I was completely horrified!" — Lacey, 29"I was dealing with a much heavier period than normal. Every time I would change my tampon, it would look like a mini murder scene in the stall. I had a really busy afternoon of back-to-back meetings and went way too long without swapping in a new one. By the time I finally made it to the bathroom, it felt like the tampon had already reached capacity and was slowly working its way into my underpants. (Spoiler alert: It was.) Meanwhile, my boss, who is always incredibly put together and has probably never bled through a tampon in her entire life, was in the next stall over grilling me about my to-do list. As I went to remove the tampon, my entire hand got covered in blood. While keeping up my awkward banter with her, I tried to get off as much blood as possible, but I still had it caked under my nails and in the grooves of my fingers. As we stood at the sink, I swear she was staring at my hand, but it's possible I was just being paranoid. Either way, she offered me a squirt of antibacterial gel as we were walking out." — Liz, 29"I was working as a student reporter for a legislative session, a job that basically consisted of sitting around, recording committee meetings, and listening to debates over bills for HOURS. One time, I got bored of the same old committee meetings, so I sneaked my way into a private press conference with the governor. The setting was very intimate and very serious and I already looked like a fool in my pink fur coat, so when my period started in the middle of the meeting, I stood frozen in the corner. Soon enough, blood began to DRIP DOWN and I just stared at the clock while his assistant glared at me." — Jenn, 19