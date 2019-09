Internet Trolls, Beware: Your Racist Comments Could End Up On A Billboard

Too often, the internet is an outlet for bigots to spew hateful remarks, with little to no consequences. Racist, sexist, or otherwise offensive comments on blogs and on news outlets' comments sections might get deleted, but since many users are posting under pseudonyms, there aren't any repercussions for the person behind the screen. But the activists behind a new campaign in Brazil hope to change that. "Virtual racism, real consequences" is exposing bigoted comments users post on Twitter and Facebook. The group uses the social networks' geolocation features to figure out where the culprits behind the comments live, and it posts their comments on billboards near the offenders' homes. As of now, the campaign is sticking with Facebook and Twitter messages, which are easier to track than anonymous remarks left on blogs and news sites. The activists blur the commenters' names and photos in the billboards, but friends may still recognize the authors if they've seen the comments online.For example, one of the racist comments highlighted on the billboards reads, "If you washed properly, you wouldn't be so dirty." Another billboard features a comment mocking Afro-Brazilian journalist Maria Júlia Coutinho for her race. The campaign was inspired by intolerant messages on the Facebook page of Brazil's Jornal Nacional news program, aimed at a Black weather presenter. The post about Coutinho appeared on Jornal Nacional in July, and the "Virtual racism, real consequences" campaign has been creating billboards since the summer.