One British woman has come up with an adorable solution to keep homeless greyhounds warm during the colder months.
For homeless dogs of any breed, surviving the cold winter can be difficult. But for greyhounds, the winter season is especially rough — they have thin fur and less body fat to keep them warm than other breeds.
And a depressingly large number of greyhounds find themselves in need of forever homes in the United Kingdom, where greyhound racing is popular. One group that advocates for the breed estimates that 8,000 of the dogs retire from the racetrack each year.
Jan Brown, who had been a volunteer at an animal shelter, found a sweet way to help those greyhounds who are discarded when their racing career ends — and other breeds that make up the estimated 47,500 dogs abandoned in the U.K. last year. She quit her full-time job to knit sweaters for greyhounds and other dogs.
Brown, 52, founded Knitted With Love, her dog sweater company, in 2008, and she has knitted more than 300 canine pullovers. Proceeds from her custom-knit jumpers, available on her website, allow Brown to make blanket coats for greyhound rescue centers in the U.K. That way, the shelters can use their funding on other expenses, such as veterinary care for the animals."
Brown has spent more than 4,000 hours knitting dog sweaters. Click through to see some of her most adorable creations.
