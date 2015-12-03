Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsA mass shooting in California left 14 people dead. (Read More)"Mein Kampf" will be republished in Germany for the first time in 70 years. (Vice)Gun sales hit an all-time high on Black Friday. (Read More)Reese's defended its widely criticized Christmas tree blobs. (Read More)"The Daily Show" cancelled its Chris Brown interview due to staff objections. (Vulture)Sandra Bullock introduced her adopted daughter, Laila. And she's adorable! (Read More)Justin Bieber broke the internet with a throwback photo of his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. (Read More)Elizabeth Taylor ran a secret HIV drug ring to treat patients. (Read More)Advertisement