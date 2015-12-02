Sandra Bullock Confirms Adoption Of Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock is a mom of two!
After months of rumors, the Oscar-winning actress confirmed to People that she has adopted her second child, a 3-year-old girl named Laila. Laila, whose name is pronounced Lila, joins 5-year-old big brother Louis.
The family-of-three posed for a heartwarming People cover shoot lensed by Bullock's photographer boyfriend, Bryan Randall. Like Louis, who plays the protective big brother in a superhero mask and cape, Laila was adopted in Louisiana, where she had been raised in foster care.
“When I look at Laila, there’s no doubt in my mind that she was supposed to be here,” the proud mom told the magazine.
“I can tell you absolutely, the exact right children came to me at the exact right time."
According to Bullock, Louis "spearheaded" the process of bringing in a sibling. She said the brother and sister are close, with “pink and glitter in the house mixed with Legos and Batmans.”
"My family is blended and diverse, nutty, and loving and understanding,” she added. “That’s a family.”
Congrats to Bullock and her new crew!
OPENER IMAGE: MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock.
