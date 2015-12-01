A Chicago cop's bail was set at $1.5 million for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
Last week, Jason Van Dyke, a white Chicago police officer, was charged with first-degree murder for shooting and killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, who was Black. On Monday, Judge Donald Panarese, Jr. set Van Dyke's bail at $1.5 million. Van Dyke has been in jail since he was charged. The charges come after a year of protests and debate over police force, police killings, and racial profiling. (Read More)
The University of Chicago cancelled classes due to an online threat of gun violence.
The University of Chicago decided to cancel all Monday classes and main campus events after the the FBI shared news of a potential threat. According to a statement released by university president Robert Zimmer, “an unknown individual posed an online threat of gun violence against the University of Chicago, specifically mentioning ‘the campus quad’.” (Read More)
"Sugar-free" snacks are still bad for your teeth.
A new report suggests that simply opting for "sugar-free" versions of your favorite sweet foods isn't a perfect fix. As it turns out, additives in "sugar-free" snacks and drinks can wear away the outer layers of our teeth. (Read More)
Amy Schumer and Serena Williams posed nearly naked for a very different Pirelli calendar.
The Pirelli calendar has featured revealing photos of women since 1964. While past calendars have adhered to traditional beauty standards, featuring slim, yet voluptuous women, this year's shows off a variety of body types. Amy Schumer, Serena Williams, Patti Smith, and several other accomplished women, of different races and ages, will appear in the 2016 calendar, which was shot by Annie Leibovitz. (Read More)
Dogs are actually great for your health.
While watching videos of cats online can bolster your mental health, a new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that dogs may be the actual healthier pet option. After surveying 643 children's parents about their kids' mental and physical health, researchers found that fewer children raised in dog-owning households were described as "anxious" by their parents, compared to their dogless peers. (Read More)
Amazon showed off their new futuristic delivery drones.
It may not be ready for Christmas 2015, but it's still pretty cool. Amazon Prime Air calls itself "a future delivery system from Amazon designed to safely get packages to customers in 30 minutes or less." The system hinges on drones that fly through the air and drop your order. The vehicles are now larger and decked out in Amazon's blue, white, and yellow color scheme. The drones also aren't quadcopters anymore; they take off vertically, like a quadcopter, but then they use a rear propeller to travel forward through the air to their next destination. (Read More)
Paul Walker's friends and fans paid tribute to him two years after his death.
Paul Walker's Fast and Furious co-stars shared photos and memories on Instagram. Vin Diesel, who has been vocal about his grieving process, shared a photo declaring, "Brotherhood has no limits." The hashtag #paulwalkerforever popped up on Instagram, while fans tweeted photo collections featuring the late star — all across the web, memorials are keeping Walker's memory alive. (Read More)
Kim Kardashian had the best response for a rogue fat-shamer.
Kim Kardashian tweeted along with her show, responding to commenters on Twitter, and elaborating her thoughts on certain scenes. But of course, haters couldn't stop themselves from calling Kim out for indulging a little. "Al [sic] u think about is food fat bitch," one user commented. But the reality star didn't let it get her down — she actually shared this hurtful post with a one simple word response: "Yup!" (Read More)
