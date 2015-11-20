Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsThe House passed a bill to create stricter screenings for Syrian and Iraqi refugees. (New York Times)Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison. (Read More)Josh Duggar is being sued for assault by an adult film actress. (Read More)Donald Trump isn’t opposed to forcing Muslim Americans to carry special ID cards. (Washington Post)The World Economic Forum believes it will take another 118 years to close the gender wage gap. (BBC)Oreo churros are coming to a grocery store near you. (Read More)AdvertisementUber offered one-day on-demand flu vaccinations. (Read More)Adele’s "25" won’t be available on major streaming services, like Spotify. (Read More)Advertisement